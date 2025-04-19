The Cyprus Women's National Cricket team will lock horns with the Denmark Women's National Cricket team in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi in Cyprus will host the Cyprus Women vs Denmark Women that gets underway at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). However, fans in India do not have any viewing options of the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence will not get to watch Cyprus Women vs Denmark Women live telecast nor live streaming on any platform. Smriti Mandhana Launches City Cricket Academy in Dubai With UK-Based Coach Don Bhagawati.

Cyprus' Squad for Women's Quadrangular T20I Series 2025

Cyprus Cricket Federation announces squad for 2025 Cyprus WT20I Cup starting April 18.#HurryCurry #BAOFinancial #ChartWorld pic.twitter.com/ntyyOJyZ6K — Cyprus Cricket Federation (@cypruscricket) April 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)