Match 3 of the ongoing Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Denmark lock horns against Jersey on April 18. The Denmark women national cricket team vs Jersey women national cricket team T20I match will be played at the Happy Valley Ground in Sotira and start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there are no telecast viewing options for the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. Similarly, fans will not find online viewing options for DEN-W vs JER-W match in India. Fans can check out ICC's official website, and social media handles of respective teams for all live scores and updates. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

🔴 WOMENS CRICKET 🔴 Here is our squad for the Women's T20i Quadrangular tournament in Cyprus this weekend🇨🇾 It will be a double round robin format against @cypruscricket @dcfcricket @IOMcricket. Live-scoring links will be shared in due course 💻@dfds_ukire | #backingred 🇯🇪 pic.twitter.com/puJu6ADTFD — Jersey Cricket (@cricketinjersey) April 17, 2025

