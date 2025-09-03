The Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 has intensified and in the next match, Kenya Women will clash swords with Uganda Women. The Kenya Women vs Uganda Women ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek and has a scheduled start time of 5:20 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Kenya Women vs Uganda Women match is not available on the TV channels. Although, FanCode has the rights of the Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 in India and they will provide the live streaming viewing option for a subscription pass of INR 15. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

Kenya National Cricket Team vs Uganda National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Crucial day in the 2026 ICC Women's #T20WorldCup Africa Qualifier. Semifinalists will be known by EOD. #WT20WCAfricaQ 1) Zimbabwe vs Nigeria 2) Namibia vs Sierra Leone 3) Tanzania vs Rwanda 4) Uganda vs Kenya pic.twitter.com/PXDC6mH1KB — Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World (@Emerging98) September 3, 2025

