England's pacer Jofra Archer, known for his no-nonsense approach on the field, has a reputation for being expressive, which came into the limelight as early as the first over during the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match. Archer expressed his disappointment over substitute fielder Shubham Dubey's misfield on the fourth ball of the first over, where the former could be seen asking a teammate about whose that or what's that, which is interpreted via a clip circulating on the internet. Archer finished with 1 for 32 in his four overs. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Make IPL Debut, Achieves Feat During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Jofra Archer Expresses Disappointment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)