Vaibhav Suryavanshi created Indian Premier League (IPL) history when the young opener was named as an impact player for Rajasthan Royals playing XI for RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match, becoming the youngest-ever player in tournament history, aged 14 years and 23 days. After a stellar run for India U-19 in age-group cricket, Suryavanshi was picked up by RR for INR 1.1 crore in IPL 2025 Mega Auction. At 12 years and 284 days, Suryavanshi also became the youngest Indian to play First-Class cricket since 1986, while playing for Bihar. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the 13-Year-Old Cricketer Picked by Rajasthan Royals For INR 1.1 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates IPL History

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)