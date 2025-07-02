The India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team players were seen wearing black armbands during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 and here, we shall take a look at the reason behind the same. The players were seen with black armbands strapped to their arms as they walked out at Edgbaston for the national anthems before the start of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025. The players from both teams wore the black armbands as a tribute to Wayne Larkins, the former England cricketer who passed away at the age of 71 earlier this week. Wayne Larkins played for England between 1979 to 1991 and represented the nation in 13 Test matches and 25 ODIs. Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in India vs England 2nd Test in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025? Know Reason.

Why Are India, England Players Wearing Black Armbands in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025?

BCCI: Both teams are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to Wayne Larkins - the former England Cricketer, who has sadly passed away. there was a moment's applause before the start of play on Day 1 of the second Test in Birmingham #indiavsenglandtest — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) July 2, 2025

