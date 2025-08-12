Shai Hope turned out to be the saviour for the West Indies National Cricket Team as he scored a stunning century to rescue them under pressure in the West Indies vs Pakistan third ODI 2025. Hope came to the crease when West Indies lost two wickets and while he was settling in they lost another. Hope kept the innings together from one end and never allowed the pressure to get over West Indies. He kept ticking the scoreboard on and reached his century in just 83 deliveries. This is his 18th century in ODIs. How Many Reviews A Team Can Take in ODIs? Know All About DRS in 50-Overs Cricket After Mohammad Rizwan Burns Reviews Inside 11 Overs.

Shai Hope Scores His 18th Century

He reels off another one, to make it century no1️⃣8️⃣ A masterful display of batting from the Skipper 💥👊🏿#WIvsPAK | #FullAhEnergy | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/0CiBLuYTHK — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 12, 2025

