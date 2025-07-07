Stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder achieved a rare milestone in South African cricket history, becoming the second-ever player from the nation to hit a triple-century in Test cricket. Mulder slammed a destructive 300 off 297 balls in the ongoing ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 on Day 2, after resuming his innings on 264 from Day 1. Mulder's knock so far consists of 38 fours and three sixes, helping the all-rounder to become the only player on Test captaincy debut to reach 300 runs as well. ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025: South Africa All-Rounder Wiaan Mulder Slams Highest Ever Score in First Innings As Test Captain Against Zimbabwe.

Wiaan Mulder Slams Triple-Ton

