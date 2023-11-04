Naveen-ul-Haq took a dig at Cricket Australia with an Instagram story ahead of Afghanistan's match against the five-time champions in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Earlier, Cricket Australia had opted out of a bilateral series against Afghanistan due to the restrictions imposed by Taliban on the Afghan women. Taking to the social media platform, the fast bowler wrote, "Refusing to play the bilateral series, now it will be interesting to see Cricket Australia stand in the WorldCup." Australia and Afghanistan will lock horns in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 7. NED vs AFG ICC CWC 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi Dedicates Afghanistan Win Over Netherlands to Refugees in Pakistan.

Instagram story by Naveen...!!!! - Australia, In January, canceled the ODI series vs Afghanistan due Taliban restrictions on women and girls rights. pic.twitter.com/EqaiPq3yLp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 4, 2023

