The IPL has lost a bit of charm of their all-rounders since the impact player rule has come in. It was proven wrong this season by many all-rounders and the latest one in the list is England cricketer Will Jacks. In the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Jacks scored 29 runs and also scalped two wickets for 18 runs in his two overs, including the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. For his impactful performance, he was awarded the man of the match award. Mumbai Indians Become First Team to Win 150 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat After 54-Run Victory During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Will Jacks Wins Man of the Match Award

WILL JACKS WON THE 2ND PLAYER OF THE MATCH IN THIS IPL SEASON AND HE'S YET TO FIRE WITH BAT. pic.twitter.com/Q6bg3m8OYa — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 27, 2025

