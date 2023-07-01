Naveen ul-Haq shared a cryptic post months after his infamous on-field exchange with Virat Kohli took place in the IPL 2023. The Afghanistan pacer was involved in a heated argument with Kohli while their respective teams-Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore were exchanging customary handshakes after their IPL 2023 match at the Ekana Stadium. Since then, there have been some cryptic posts which fans have felt was directed by these stars at each other. In a recent addition to that, Naveen shared a video on Instagram which is a story involving a lion, a tiger and a donkey. The story came with the message, "The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who does not care about truth or reality." ‘Virat Kohli Started the Fight’ Naveen-ul-Haq Opens Up on Ugly Spat With RCB Star During IPL 2023.

Naveen ul-Haq Shares Cryptic Post

