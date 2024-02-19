Days before WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been dealt with injury blows. Gujarat Giants' Kashvee Gautam has been ruled out of WPL 2024 due to an injury. Gautam had made headlines by becoming the most expensive uncapped player in WPL history when Gujarat Giants had shelled out a whopping Rs 2 crore to acquire her services. Unfortunately, she will not be taking part in the tournament with Gujarat Giants signing Sayali Sathgare as a replacement. RCB on the other hand, will not have the services of Kanika Ahuja for the upcoming WPL. She has been replaced by Shradda Pokharkar.

Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja Ruled Out, Replacements Named

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)