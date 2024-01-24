The official schedule for the Women's Premier League 2024 edition is now out and the first match is now set to be played on February 23 between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. WPL season 1 saw great success and now the schedule for the upcoming season is out. There will now be more than one venue and more people to watch the games as compared to before. BCCI Awards 2024 Full Winners List: From Shubman Gill to Smriti Mandhana, Check Complete Winners at Indian Cricket’s ‘Naman Awards’ Ceremony.

WPL Season 2 Full Schedule

Excitement levels 🔛 for #TATAWPL Season 2 🤩



Which fixture are you looking forward to the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cM76wDwSte— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 24, 2024

