The performers list Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is getting bigger and bigger as the mega event is getting closer day by day. After the announcements of Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan has now also joined the list of performers and will be performing at the opening ceremony of the mega event. The event is also named 'Cricket ka Queendom'. It will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. The event has a scheduled start time of 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). JioCinema and Sports 18 will broadcast the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. WPL 2024: Tiger Shroff To Perform at Women’s Premier League Season Two Opening Ceremony.

Varun Dhawan to Perform at WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @Varun_dvn as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom! 🤩 Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema & @Sports18 LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 🗓️ 23rd Feb ⏰ 6.30 pm 🎟️ https://t.co/jP2vYAVWv8 pic.twitter.com/0R7O1HUsQO — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 21, 2024

