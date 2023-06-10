Australia powered themselves pretty ahead in the race for the World Test Championship 2023 final and now they set a target of 444 runs in front of India to chase in the final innings. Starting the day at 123/4 with a lead of 296 runs overnight. Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc stitched a very important partnership of 93 runs and took the lead at some distance. After the loss of 8 wickets on 270 runs, Pat Cummins decides to declare giving themselves enough time to bowl India out. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4.

Australia Sets Target of 444 Runs

