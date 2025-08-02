Yashasvi Jaiswal finally gets his touch back as he scored a quality century in Oval during the India vs England fifth Test match. Jaiswal started the series well but dropped off and the last two Test have been forgettable for him. He was determined to change things and it happened in the second innings when he got to the three-figure mark. With it Jaiswal also pushed India to a strong position. Got dropped couple of times on Day 2 but he made sure he was on spot and disciplined to Day 3 to score his century. This is his sixth Test century of career. Most Runs in a Test Series for India: From Sunil Gavaskar to Shubman Gill, Check List of Batters.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His Sixth Century in Tests

