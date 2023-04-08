Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a 25-ball half-century during the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8. The young opener smashed 11 fours in his knock and has been splendid in finding the gaps. This was also his second half-century of the season. How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of RR vs DC Indian Premier League Match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Half-Century

5️⃣0️⃣ & going strong 💪🏻💪🏻@ybj_19 is looking unstoppable at the moment here in Guwahati 👌👌 What do you think will be his final score 🤔 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FLjLINwRJC#TATAIPL | #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/cHWnlzCAXG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2023

