Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Man of the Match award on debut in the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023. The left-hander had a remarkable debut, scoring 171 runs in the first innings as India declared their effort on 421/5. Besides this, he also took a sharp low catch to help Ravichandran Ashwin get the wicket of West Indies' debutant Alick Athanaze, who was batting well. Ravi Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal Star As India Beat West Indies by an Innings and 141 Runs in 1st Test 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Man of the Match Award

Jaiswal won the Player of the match award on his Debut test. A future great in making. pic.twitter.com/RRXnWqYkOo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2023

