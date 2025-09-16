A video went viral on social media where an young kid was spotted teasing Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Nawaz near the boundary line. Mohammad Nawaz was fielding near the boundary line of the Dubai Cricket Stadium during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match and the kid, who was an India fan, kept teasing him as he asked Nawaz if the Pakistan star remembered the last over he bowled against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. India defeated Pakistan in the Group Stage encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and Mohammad Nawaz bowled the last over and he couldn't help Pakistan win the game, The kid teased Nawaz by making him remember the game while the others around him appreciated. Fact Check: Did Irfan Pathan Shake Hands With Wasim Akram in Commentary Box During Asia Cup 2025? Here's Truth.

Young Team India Fan Teases Mohammad Nawaz From Stands

Abe ye kiska launda hai 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QXfsclrUve — Space Recorder (@1spacerecorder) September 16, 2025

