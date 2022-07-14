Yuzvendra Chahal registered 4 wickets in his 10 overs as England managed to score a less-comfortable total of 246, losing all 10-wicket in the second ODI on Thursday, July 14. After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma sent the hosts to bat under an overcast condition. Despite a good start to the innings, England could not able to go past 300-mark, thanks to a tight bowling attack from the visitors. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/47) is the best among the Indian bowling unit, with Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah both scalping two wickets each and Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami getting one each. For England, Moeen Ali is the highest scorer with 47 runs, followed by David Willey (41) and Jonny Bairstow (38).

See Scorecard:

2ND ODI. WICKET! 48.6: Reece Topley 3(7) b Jasprit Bumrah, England 246 all out https://t.co/N4iVtxsQDF #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022

