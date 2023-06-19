Zimbabwe fans pulled off a heartwarming gesture as they stayed back and cleared the litter around the Harare Sports Club after their side played Nepal in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifer. The video, which has gone viral on social media, showed Zimbabwe fans carrying bags of trash accumulated in the stands during the match. Much to the joy of the home fans, Zimbabwe won the match. Tendai Chatara Goes Into Evasive Action As He Loses Sight of Ball During Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Funny Video Goes Viral.

