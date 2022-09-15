Craig Ervine was named captain as Zimbabwe Cricket picked their squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani has made it to the side after recovering from an injury. Besides him, the likes of Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba have also recuperated and have made it to the side.

Zimbabwe's Squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Zimbabwe announce squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Details 👇https://t.co/ydiQZXX9Wq pic.twitter.com/qNC3lffSUQ — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)