Saurav Ghosal will now compete for a bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Men's Singles Squash event after losing to New Zealand's Paul Coll in the semifinals. The Indian will now face either Willstrop or Makin for a third-place finish on the podium.

Saurav Ghosal goes down against New Zealand's Paul Coll in the Squash Men's Singles semifinal. He will now compete in the 🥉-medal playoff!#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/zQ2gdLCjQu — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 2, 2022

