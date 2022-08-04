The pair of Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh have entered the round of 16 stage in the women's doubles squash event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday, August 4. The duo defeated the Sri Lankan pair of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly 11-9, 11-4 to enter the pre-quarters.

