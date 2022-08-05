Bajrang Punia made India proud once again with a gold medal win in men's 65kg wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, August 5. He defeated Lachlan Mcneil of Canada. with this win, he successfully defended his gold medal won in 2018 at the CWG games in Gold Coast.

Bajrang Punia Grabs Gold:

HATTRICK FOR BAJRANG AT CWG 🔥🔥🔥 Tokyo Olympics 🥉medalist, 3 time World C'ships medalist @BajrangPunia is on winning streak 🔥🔥 to bag his 3rd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥇 🥇🥈 Utter dominance by Bajrang (M-65kg) to win 🥇 #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 1/1 pic.twitter.com/MmWqoV6jMw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)