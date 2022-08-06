Avinash Sable won silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6. Sable completed the race in 8:11.20 minutes. This was India's 10th silver and 28th medal overall.

Silver for Sable:

SILVER FOR SABLE🥈@avinash3000m wins a 🥈in Men's 3000m Steeplechase event at #CommonwealthGames2022 with a Personal Best and National Record (8.11.20) Congratulations Avinash. India is very proud of you 🤩#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/lSmP1Ws4sk — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

