Ace shuttler PV Sindhu and hockey men's team captain Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent out in the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony on July, 28, Friday. The two, who were named co-flag-bearers at the ceremony walked in amidst huge cheer with the national flag flying high. The Indian contingent followed them out, with each having their own flag.

Watch Video Here:

See Pics:

Nothing better than waking up to pics of Indian contingent at Birmingham Commonwealth Games Opening ceremony with P.V Sindhu & Manpreet Singh taking the honour of being flag-bearers. Aagaz Ho! PS: Will be sharing shortly India's detailed Schedule for today. #B2022#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/d1mAlChSbx — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2022

