Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched silver medal in the Women's Judo 48kg Event today at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Indian judoka lost to South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the showdown event to miss out on India's first ever gold in Judo event.

