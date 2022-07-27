Indian athletes got a resounding welcome by the Indian fans in Birmingham as the players have reached at England to participate at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian High Commission in the UK also organized a special program to honour the athletes ahead of the opening ceremony of the Games. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be underway from July 28.

