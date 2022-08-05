Deepak Punia bagged a gold medal in the men's 86kg wrestling event with a win over Pakistan's Muhammad Inam at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 5, Friday. Punia beat Inam 3-0 in the summit clash.

Deepak Punia Strikes Gold!

DEEPAK HAS DONE IT 🔥🔥 3️⃣rd Back To Back GOLD 🥇for 🇮🇳 Unassailable @deepakpunia86 🤼‍♂️ (M-86kg) wins GOLD on his debut at #CommonwealthGames 🔥🔥 The World C'ships 🥈 medalist displayed brilliant form at @birminghamcg22 with 2 technical superiority wins 😁#Cheer4India 1/1 pic.twitter.com/5hEJf6Ldd4 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

