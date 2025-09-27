India's sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji bagged a silver medal in the women's 400m T20 final at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday, September 27. Deepthi Jeevanji produced a sensational performance with a run of 55.16s and finished behind Turkey’s Aysel Onder. Deepti Jeevanji's performance added another medal to India's tally following Shailesh Kumar's gold and Varun Bhati's bronze earlier in the day. Shailesh Kumar Clinches Gold Medal at World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Stuns Reigning Paralympic Champion Ezra Frech To Script History for India (Watch Video).

Deepthi Jeevanji Win Silver Medal

