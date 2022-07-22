Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon won her second medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 as she completed a historic 35km race walk on Friday, July 22. This is her second gold medal after she won the 20km race walk earlier in the competition. She completed the race in 2:39:16 minutes.

DOUBLE WORLD CHAMPION Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon completes a historic race walking double as she wins the women's 35km in 2:39:16 🇵🇪#WorldAthleticsChampspic.twitter.com/21Yw3X7Rjh — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 22, 2022

