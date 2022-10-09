Bray Wyatt made his return to the WWE at Extreme Rules as the 'White Rabbit' on Sunday, October 9. In other results from the WWE PPV, Ronda Rousey recaptured the Smackdown Women's Championship in a hard-fought match against Liv Morgan. Bianca Belair defended her Raw Women's title against Bayley while Edge lost to Finn Balor in an, 'I Quit' match. Karrion Kross beat Drew Mcintyre. Also, Matt Riddle beat Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit.

WWE Extreme Rules Results 2022:

Bray Wyatt Returns!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Ronda Rousey Wins:

Biana Belair Beats Bayley:

Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins:

Edge Says 'I Quit'

Karrion Kross Beats Drew Mcintyre in a Strap Match:

Brawling Brutes Triumphant:

