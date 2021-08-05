India defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match to win their first medal in men's hockey at Olympics in 41 years. Fans trended #ChakDeIndia to display their excitement.

Historic

#ChakDeIndia history created by @TheHockeyIndia it's really proud moments as a Indian pic.twitter.com/yI5fAH0YkT — sachin yadav (@sachinyadav_00) August 5, 2021

Last Gasp Save

Golden Achievement

I have suddenly become colour-blind. That Bronze looks Golden to me… #ChakDeIndia #TokyoOlympics2020 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/0FHbNrtnA1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2021

Prayers Answered

#IndianHockey #ChakDeIndia History created 🔥🔥 The wait of 41 years has finally come to an end .. Prayers of billions has been answered ❤️. pic.twitter.com/bnLQ7mhFig — प्रहलाद धाकड़ (@prahladdhaker99) August 5, 2021

