Newell’s Old Boys’ number ten shirt is identified with two of the greatest Argentine footballers to have ever taken to a pitch - Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Bith the stars wore the jersey and it will now be donned by Joaquin Messi for their U20 Copa Libertadores campaign. Joaquin is not related to Argentina National team captain Lionel Messi.

𝗔 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹'𝘀. And like the most famous Messi to play at Newell's, he also wears the number 10 shirt. Meet Joaquín Messi of the Newell's U20s. His dream is to play alongside his namesake Lionel at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa.#Newells pic.twitter.com/O2BqkzWLX5 — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) February 7, 2022

