Aizawl FC will lock horns against Delhi FC in the much-awaited I-League 2024-25 clash on Wednesday, January 22. The Aizawl FC vs Delhi FC football match will be played at the RG Stadium, Aizawl. The blockbuster action will kick off at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Aizawl FC vs Delhi FC will not be telecasted live in India. Aizawl FC vs Delhi FC live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Abhishek Bachchan Shows Frustration As Ryan Edwards Fails To Secure Match-Winner in Chennaiyin vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024–25 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Aizawl FC vs Delhi FC Live Streaming Details of I-League 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)