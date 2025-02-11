2016-17 champions Aizawl FC are set to host third-placed Inter Kashi next in the I-League 2024-25 season. The Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram. This match will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 11. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 in India. The live streaming of Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Sports News | I-League 2024-25 Round 14 Preview: No Lack of Players at the Top as Teams Scramble to Stay Closer

