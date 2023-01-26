Aizawl FC are all set to face Mohammedan SC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Thursday, January 26th. The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl. Mohammedan are coming into this match with a 4-0 loss against RoundGlass Punjab. Meanwhile, Aizawl suffered a 2-1 defeat against NEROCA FC in their previous outing. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Aizawl FC and Mohammedan SC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app and website. Super Cup Returns After Four Years; Kerala To Host the Tournament in April.

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

