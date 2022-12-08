Aizawl FC will lock horns with NEROCA FC in an I-League 2022-23 encounter on Thursday, December 8. Aizawl will be looking for a win as they are coming after earning just a single point in their last two games. NEROCA FC, on the other hand, will also focus on a win. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, Mizoram and is slated to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+.

Aizawl FC vs NEROCA Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

