Aizawl FC will be crossing swords with Real Kashmir in an I-League 2022-23 encounter on Monday, January 9. Currently, Aizawl FC is in 8th spot, battling with 12 points from 9 matches. While Real Kashmir hold 4th position in points table with 6 points off from the league leaders Sreenidi Deccan. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+. Mumbai City FC 4-0 Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23: Dominant Mumbai City FC Thrash Kerala Blasters To Regain Top Spot in League Table.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)