Aizawl FC will take on Real Kashmir on Wednesday, February 28 in the I-League 2023-24. Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir I-League 2023-24 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram. The match will start at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Indian Football Team Finishes Runners-Up Spot in Turkish Women’s Cup 2024 Following 0–1 Loss Against Kosovo.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming and Telecast Details

