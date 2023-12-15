Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his red-hot form as Al-Hilal defeated Al-Wehda 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on December 15. The Serbian striker added a goal of his own in the 90th minute of the match after Saud Abdulhamid had scored the opener in the 20th minute. With this win, Al-Hilal further boosted their chances of winning the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 title as they now have 47 points, 10 more than second-placed Al-Nassr. Mitrovic now has 15 goals, one less than Ronaldo who has 16 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Hearts As He Signs Autograph on Young Fan’s Al-Nassr Jersey, Video Goes Viral.

Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Wehda

