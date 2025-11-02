Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and reacted to Al-Nassr's win over Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, where the star Portuguese player not only scored a brace but also slammed in the winner for his club. Al-Nassr were 0-1 behind when Ronaldo hit his first goal to level the score, and then in extra-time, Ronaldo hit the winner for Knights of Najd, and kept his club's unbeaten run in the competition intact. Ronaldo took to social media and shared a photo of the star footballer celebrating, with the caption, 'All The Way To The End!!'. Al-Nassr are currently leading the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 standings. Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Fayha, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace As Knights of Najd's Unbeaten Streak Continues With Seventh-Straight Win

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts

ALL THE WAY TO THE END!! pic.twitter.com/KKxHFFwPFs — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 1, 2025

