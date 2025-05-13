No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem as Al-Nassr return to winning ways in emphatic style, beating Al-Akhdoud 9-0 in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Monday, May 12. This was Al-Nassr's biggest win in the Saudi Pro League. On the back of two consecutive losses across competitions, Al-Nassr looked to bounce back and they did in some fashion, with Sadio Mane leading the dominant performance. Al-Nassr got their first goal in the 16th minute through Ayman Yahya and Jhon Duran, in the 20th minute, doubled that lead. Marcelo Brozovic (27') added to the lead while Sadio Mane scored his first goal of the night from the penalty spot before half-time. After the break, Al-Akhdoud were reduced to 10 men with goalkeeper Paulo Vitor being sent off. Jhon Duran (52') completed his brace and Sadio Mane completed his hat-trick with strikes in the 59th and 64th minutes. The ex-Liverpool forward scored his fourth goal and Al-Nassr's eighth of the night 10 minutes later and the win was capped off by a penalty from Mohammed Maran in the dying stages of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract News: Star Portuguese Footballer Reportedly Extends Deal With Al-Nassr By Two Years.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud Result

Al-Nassr Register Their Biggest Win in Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)