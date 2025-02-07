Al-Nassr secured a comfortable victory over Al-Fayha in their Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday. Jhon Duran's twin goal and Cristiano Ronaldo's one goal helped Al-Nassr to register a 3-0 victory. The Colombian striker Jhon Duran scored his first goal in the Saudi Pro League after he first appeared for his new club in the AFC Champions League against Al Wasl. The striker partnered with Cristiano Ronaldo and immediately left his mark with two stunning goals. With this victory, Al-Nassr climbed third in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 standings. ‘Excited’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Post After Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al Wasl in AFC Champions League 2024-25.

Comfortable Victory for Al-Nassr

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)