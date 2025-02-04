Closing in on age 40, Cristiano Ronaldo is still very passionate about the game of football and regularly shares an update for his fans. After his side’s recent win over Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 competition, Ronaldo once again didn’t hold back and shared his feelings on ‘X’. Ronaldo scored a brace in the 4-0 win and highlighted the same in his post. He wrote “Two goals and a win!” with his ‘pumped up photo’. Check the post below. Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Fight in Riyadh, Al-Nassr Captain Says ‘I Love UFC’ (Watch Video).

Post Shared by Cristiano Ronaldo

Two goals and a win! ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TMYy7dZibv — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 3, 2025

