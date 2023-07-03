The summer transfer window of the football market in the 2023-24 season is already heavily dominated by Saudi Arabian clubs. From footballers to managers they have been able to lure a lot of iconic names outside Europe and this time Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr announce the signing of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic officially. There were already reports of him joining Al-Nassr but things materialized pretty quickly.

Al-Nassr Officially Announces the Signing of Croatian Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic

#AlNassr has officially signed with the Croatian Star Marcelo Brozović ✍️ We wish him good luck with our stars 💛#BrozovićIsYellow 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rWf0vNEcHt — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 3, 2023

