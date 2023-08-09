The Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 semifinal match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shorta saw Al-Nassr emerging victorious in a closely-fought encounter. The match witnessed Al-Shorta hold Al-Nassr to a 0-0 score till the 80th minute. However, during the 80th minute Al-Nassr’s Sadio Mane was brought down inside the penalty box, following which a VAR check occurs and the referee awarded a penalty kick. Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty and converted it successfully into a goal as his side took a crucial 1-0 lead in the game. A video of his penalty conversion is also available.

Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video

Al-Nassr Beat Al-Shorta 1-0

