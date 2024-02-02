Anderson Talisca was in red-hot form as he scored a hat-trick in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. And he surely did celebrate his performance in memorable fashion by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's signature 'SIUUU' celebration. Talisca scored his third goal in the 73rd minute and performed the iconic celebration by leaping into the sky with joy with the crowd rallying behind him. Al-Nassr notched up a 6-0 victory over Inter Miami in a one-sided contest. Ronaldo, who did not feature in the contest, watched from the stands as his side emerged triumphant. Al-Nassr, Inter Miami Players Engage in Scuffle During Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

