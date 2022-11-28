Andre Onana, one of the most recognised goalkeepers in the world by his performances for his club Inter Milan has been removed from the Cameroon squad ahead of the Group G fixture against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Onana, who specializes in a modern style of goalkeeping with good skills on the ball has been asked by the Cameroon national team coach to change his goalkeeping style to a more "Traditional' way. The Inter Milan star had no intentions of changing his style and as a result he was removed from the squad by the Coach.

Andre Onana Removed From Cameroon Squad

André Onana has been removed from Cameroon’s squad. Been told that the reason is a discussion with head coach as he insisted for different style of goalkeeping, more ‘traditional’ 🇨🇲 #Qatar2022 Onana has no intention to change his style — tense situation & so he’s been excluded. pic.twitter.com/UuoFp3WdLz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2022

